公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Nord Gold starts offer to minority shareholders of High River gold mines

MOSCOW Oct 19 Nord Gold NV says: * Announces launch of offer to minority shareholders of High

River gold mines ltd. * Says is launching its offer to acquire the outstanding shares of High River

gold mines ltd. * Says currently owns approximately 75 percent of the High River shares.

