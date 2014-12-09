REFILE-BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker orders two Suezmax newbuilding tankers

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 Nordic American Tanker Ltd :
* Two new Suezmax newbuilding tankers -increasing the fleet of NAT to 24 vessels
* Entered into preliminary agreement with Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., to build two Suezmax tankers of 158,000 deadweight tons each
* Vessels are to be delivered to NAT in Q3 2016 and Q1 2017
* Purchase price of two newbuilding vessels is in region of $65 million each, which is expected to be financed by resources of NAT
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer