公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-Nordic American Offshore declares dividend $0.45/SHR for Q4 2014

Jan 7 Nordic American Offshore Ltd :

* Says has declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share for Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
