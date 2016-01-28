Nordic Capital launches sale of Luvata's cooling technology ops - sources

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT Jan 28 Buyout group Nordic
Capital is launching the sale of its UK-based refrigeration
technology and metal components company Luvata, hoping to
benefit from still relatively high equity prices, several
sources familiar with the matter said.
As an initial step, Nordic Capital has put on the block
Luvata's Heat Transfer Solutions unit, which makes technology
for coolers and air conditioners used in applications from fruit
storage to ACs in cars and buildings, they said.
Nordic Capital is working with Citi on the divestment
of the asset, which may fetch roughly 500 million euros.
Citi declined to comment, while Nordic Capital was not
immediately for comment.
"We are just entering into the process of finding new
owners," a Luvata spokesman said.
Luvata's refrigeration technology business has annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
of roughly 60 million euros ($65.7 million), the sources said.
Nordic is expected to shop Luvata's heat transfer technology
to private equity groups like Triton, Bridgepoint, EQT and Bain
as well some strategic players.
In 2014, private equity group Triton bought the heat
exchangers division of Germany's GEA Group for more
than 11 times the unit's core earnings and Alstom's
heat exchanger operations at a multiple of about 10 times.
At a later stage, the remaining activities of Luvata will be
put on the block, the sources said.
Nordic is hoping to maximize its returns by running separate
auctions, as the other parts of Luvata, copper tubes and special
products - ranging from metallurgical components to
superconductors - are expected to appeal to a different set of
potential buyers.
Luvata reported sales of 1.57 billion euros on group level
in 2014. Last year, its EBITDA grew by 8 percent, the company
said without disclosing the actual amount.
Luvata has 37 plants worldwide and employs roughly 7,000
staff.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)