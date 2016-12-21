Alfa Laval, Honeywell bid for air treatment firm Munters - sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 21 Alfa Laval and Honeywell are bidding for private equity-owned Swedish air treatment group Munters in a potential 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.08 billion) deal, people close to the talks said.
Private equity firms such as TPG, Bain, KKR and EQT have also handed in first round bids by a mid-December deadline, the sources said.
Lenders are working on debt financings of up to 5.5x Munters approximate EBITDA of 780 million Swedish crowns ($84 million) split between a mix of senior and subordinated leveraged loans, banking sources said.
Nordic Capital and the potential buyers declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 8.6419 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.