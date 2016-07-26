Nordic Capital mandates Goldman Sachs for sale of Munters - sources

FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM, July 26 Swedish buyout
group Nordic Capital has started preparations for the sale of
Swedish air treatment company Munters in a potential 1 billion
euro ($1.10 billion) deal, people familiar with the matter said.
The private equity firm has mandated Goldman Sachs to
handle the divestment, which will likely start in autumn, the
people said.
Nordic Capital and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Munters is one of the world's largest makers of climate
control systems and last year posted revenues of 580 million
euros.
Nordic Capital took Munters private, paying 5.7 billion
Swedish crowns ($659 million) for its shares in 2010 after a
contentious bidding war with Swedish engineering group Alfa
Laval.
Since then, Munters has sold a non-core asset to private
equity firm Triton and acquired several companies including
Rotem and Reventa, two makers of control systems for farmers.
Munters, founded by Swedish entrepreneur Carl Munters in
1955 and listed on the Stockholm stock exchange in 1997, today
employs 2700 staff at 15 plants worldwide.
In a different auction of a European air treatment group,
Triton bought Fläkt Woods in June.
Nordic did some pre-marketing presentations to potential
Chinese buyers earlier this year, allowing them some extra time
to compensate for still relatively slow decision making
processes in China, one of the people said.
($1 = 8.6419 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)