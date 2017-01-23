版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 20:17 BJT

US theater chain AMC to buy Stockholm-based Nordic Cinema for $929 mln

Jan 23 U.S. movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy Nordic Cinema Group, the largest theater operator in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, for the equivalent of $929 million in cash.

AMC is buying Stockholm-based Nordic Cinema from European private equity firm Bridgepoint and Swedish media group Bonnier Holding.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐