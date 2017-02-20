UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment

* Developing treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
* Sees launch of first drug Betalutin by end of decade
* Broker predicts 55 pct chance of Betalutin success
* Shares rise 6.7 percent
By Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Feb 20 Norwegian biotech newcomer Nordic
Nanovector, which seeks ways to treat blood-related
cancers, says other companies are showing intrest in buying the
firm.
"We talk a lot with companies, and as the data improves and
the company develops, the more interest we have, that's for
sure," chief executive officer Luigi Costa told Reuters.
While Nanovector, founded in 2009 and listed on Oslo's stock
market in 2015, may eventually be bought, it could also launch
drugs independently or through partnership, Costa said, adding
the firm will be "opportunistic about this".
Its shares rose 6.7 percent in Oslo following the comments.
Nanovector is currently preparing a final test phase for its
Betalutin drug candidate, a treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
(NHL) designed to attach itself to tumours in a novel way before
killing them with a dose of radiation.
If successful, the drug will be filed for U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approval in two years' time. The company
says it can have a final product on the market by the end of
2019.
"Our time-line is based on the assumption that the FDA will
grant us a breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated
approval ... Last year the probability (of approval) increased
significantly," Costa said.
In December, Nanovector presented data showing positive
effects of Betalutin in patients and, in a separate study on
mice, promising results when combined with Rituximab, also known
as Rituxan, a drug sold by Roche and Biogen.
"Rituximab has been the standard care for years ... but is
now off patent so there is increasing competition for the
development of additional products," Costa said.
Brokerage ABG Sundal Collier recently gave a 55 percent
probability that Betalutin will eventually launch. It rated the
share, currently around 95 crowns, a buy with a price target of
142 Norwegian crowns.
After a tenfold rise in its shares during 2016, Nanovector
in December raised 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) in
new equity to expand and develop its nascent portfolio.
Last October it signed two research and development deals
with South Korea's Legochem and Heidelberg Pharma, a
unit of Germany's Wilex AG to explore treatments of
leukemias.
Its current market value is 4.4 billion Norwegian crowns.
($1 = 8.3303 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Terje Solsvik/Ruth Pitchford)