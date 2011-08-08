CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Nordic American Tanker shares fall on weak results

(Corrects headline and text throughout to remove reference to the dividend being cut or halved. Second-quarter dividend was maintained at 30 cents, in-line with its first quarter payout)

* Q2 net loss $0.21 vs last yr $0.17

* Shares fall as much as 11.8 pct

Aug 8 Nordic American Tanker Shipping Ltd posted a loss for a fourth straight quarter and said it expects U.S. crude oil imports to remain fairly low, sending its shares to their lowest in seven years.

The global tanker industry continues to face extremely poor market conditions, exacerbated by the recent earthquake in Japan and civil unrest in Libya.

The average daily gross rate for its spot vessels fell 8 percent to $16,600 per day, from $18,000 per day in the first quarter last year.

Net loss widened to 21 cents a share in the quarter, from 17 cents a share, last year.

Nordic American shares fell as much as 11.8 percent before recovering some of their losses to trade down 8 percent at $16.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrbarty)