UPDATE 1-Nordic American posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss

Feb 13 Nordic American Tankers Ltd
posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss hurt by a weak
tanker market, but the company said it will continue to pay
quarterly dividends.
It posted a loss of 37 cents per share in the quarter,
compared with 27 cents per share last year.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 29 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a
share despite a weak market, saying it was in a strong financial
position.
It will pay the dividend on or about March 2 to shareholders
of record as of Feb. 23.
Last week, independent tanker operator Overseas Shipholding
Group, suspended quarterly dividend payment until
further notice due to the continued downturn in the tanker
market.
Shares of the company closed at $13.72 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.