UPDATE 1-Nordic American posts wider-than-expected Q4 loss

Feb 13 Nordic American Tankers Ltd posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss hurt by a weak tanker market, but the company said it will continue to pay quarterly dividends.

It posted a loss of 37 cents per share in the quarter, compared with 27 cents per share last year.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 29 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share despite a weak market, saying it was in a strong financial position.

It will pay the dividend on or about March 2 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 23.

Last week, independent tanker operator Overseas Shipholding Group, suspended quarterly dividend payment until further notice due to the continued downturn in the tanker market.

Shares of the company closed at $13.72 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.