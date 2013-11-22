版本:
BRIEF-Nordic American Tankers prices offering at $8 per share

Nov 22 Nordic American Tanker Ltd : * Tankers limited (NYSE:nat) announces pricing of follow-on offering * Says follow-on offering of 8.1 million common shares priced at $8.00 per

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
