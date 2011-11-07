UPDATE 1-Nordic American Q3 loss widens sequentially

* Q3 $0.46 loss/shr vs. Q2 $0.21 loss/shr
* Daily rates halve compared with Q2
Nov 7 Nordic American Tankers Ltd's
quarterly loss doubled sequentially, hurt by a weak tanker
market where vessel oversupply is dragging down rates.
The company said average daily rates for its spot vessels
halved to $8,000 per day during the third quarter, compared with
$16,600 per day during the second.
Third-quarter loss was 46 cents per share, compared with a
loss of 21 cents per share last quarter.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a
share.
Shares of the company closed at $14.19 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)