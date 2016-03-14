CORRECTED-Nordic pulp firms see future in turning birch trees into fashion

(Corrects in 3rd paragraph to say Sateri is China-based)
* Fashion industry seeks alternatives to cotton
* Nordic pulp industry wants to develop fibre made from
trees
* Sector developing new clean production methods
* Industry would like textile fibre plants next to pulp
mills
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, March 13 Nordic pulp makers are
developing clean ways to turn birch and pine trees into clothes
or sofa covers to help revive their industry and meet demand
from fashion and furniture firms for alternative textiles to
cotton.
There has been no Nordic production of viscose, the main
textile fibre from timber, since the last manufacturer stopped
nearly a decade ago, partly on environmental grounds.
But a 2011 spike in cotton prices contributed to increased
global demand for viscose and lyocell, the other major textile
fibre from wood pulp. Production is dominated by Austria's
Lenzing, India's Aditya Birla and China's Sateri.
Three Nordic mills export dissolving pulp, the product that
can be turned into textile fibre. The industry would like to see
textile fibre factories set up at home that will meet
environmental rules and appeal to local firms such as IKEA and
Hennes & Mauritz which want to project a green image.
"We have the forest here in the Nordics, we have our pulp
mills. It would be better for us if more dissolving pulp was
needed in our region," said Markus Mannstrom, chief technical
officer of Finland's Stora Enso.
The forestry industry, which accounts for a fifth of
Finland's and a tenth of Sweden's exports, has been hit by lower
newsprint demand and foreign competition.
But global output of pulp for textiles is expected to grow
30 percent by 2020 from 4.4 million tonnes in 2015, according to
Oliver Lansdell at forest products industry consultancy Hawkins
Wright.
Anticipating the rise in demand, in 2011 Sodra, the Swedish
association of 50,000 small forest owners, converted a paper
pulp machine so they could make textile pulp. Stora Enso did the
same in 2012.
Sweden's Domsjo, which has made dissolving pulp since the
1930's and was bought by Aditya Birla in 2011, said demand has
risen.
"We expect cotton output to peak while textile demand will
keep growing," said Dag Benestad, head of dissolving pulp
production at Sodra.
CATCHING UP
The next step would be to set up factories at the mills,
creating new jobs and saving money on energy and the cost of
transporting for export. Sodra, Domsjo and Stora Enso are among
those intensifying research into greener fibre production
processes.
Stora Enso in 2015 opened a research centre in Stockholm
that looks into how to make viscose production less toxic.
Domsjo and Sodra are part of a large project looking at how best
to integrate a textile factory with a mill so that the chemicals
are recycled.
Recycling or replacing chemicals is essential to restarting
production of textile fibre from timber in a region where the
pulp industry's image was also tarnished by heavy pollution. It
now uses "closed loop" production that stops chemicals seeping
out.
Carbon disulfide is the main polluter of viscose
production. Swedish Research institute Innventia's Fredrik
Aldaeus, who is fine-tuning a method to make pulp that dissolves
more easily with reduced or zero carbon disulfide, said a
modified viscose fibre plant could be up and running within five
years.
The main alternative textile fibre from timber pulp is
lyocell which was first developed in the 1970s and has a cleaner
manufacturing method than viscose. It has been marketed by
Austria's Lenzing as Tencel since the 1990s.
Nordic researchers are trying to develop something similar.
Herbert Sixta, who used to work at Lenzing, has led development
at Aalto and Helsinki universities of a new lyocell-type fibre.
"In three to four years we should be able to show if it's
commercially viable provided that we get the necessary financial
support," he said.
CHEERING THEM ON
H&M and IKEA, both at the forefront globally in their
sectors on sustainability, are alongside smaller Nordic fashion
brands such as Filippa K cheering on and cooperating with the
pulpmakers, keen to sell products made using local forests to
environmentally-conscious shoppers.
"We want them to find a more sustainable way to produce
viscose," said Cecilia Brannsten, sustainability expert at H&M,
which has increased its use of Tencel in recent years because it
has a better green profile despite being more expensive.
"Today's viscose can't directly be replaced with the more
sustainable lyocell because they look and feel different."
H&M and IKEA said they were providing funding for state- and
industry-owned research institute Swerea, which recently
launched an industrial-scale test of a new viscose-like process.
They declined to say how much they had contributed.
Along with Sodra, they were also part of a consortium that
in 2014 shelved a project using cold alkali as solvent amid
differing opinions about how to proceed.
"We constantly look for innovations and innovators," IKEA
Group spokeswoman Josefin Thorell said in an email.
"We support the Swerea...project which we believe can
contribute to a more sustainable future textile production," she
said, but added that it was too early to say how long it would
take to work out if the project was viable.
(Editing by Anna Willard)