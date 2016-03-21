NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 21

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
SWEDBANK
The Swedish bank said on Monday its CFO Goran Bronner will
leave the bank and be replaced by Risk Officer Anders Karlsson.
Swedbank is under investigation by Sweden's financial
watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of former
CEO Michael Wolf's management team made property deals as a side
business. Bronner was one of these two persons..
For more on the company, click on
LUNDIN MINING LUMI-SDB.ST
Prices of copper and zink have reached the bottom, Chief
Executive of the miner, Paul Conibear, told Swedish business
daily Dagens Industri on Monday.
Conibear added that dividends to shareholders will not be
distributed until 2017 at the earliest, depending on how the
market develops. He also said Lundin Mining is currently not
evaluating further acquisitions.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)