NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 1

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELENOR

Hong-Kong-based Hutchison may be in talks to buy a large stake in Amsterdam-based telecoms firm Vimpelcom, the Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported late on Thursday, citing two anonymous sources the paper spoke to in early March.

According to the report, Hutchison may buy the 56-percent stake in Vimpelcom held by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investment vehicle and the 33-percent stake by Norway's Telenor.

LetterOne and Vimpelcom declined to comment.

Telenor was not immediately available for comment. A company spokesman told the Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv it did not comment market rumours.

SWEDBANK

Investor advisor Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) has recommended Swedbank shareholders not to clear former CEO Michael Wolf and outgoing Chairman Anders Sundstrom of responsibility for 2015, Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported.

Top shareholders said this week they would replace Sundstrom as chairman, following weeks of management upheaval which has included the firing of Wolf, and a decision by Swedish regulators to launch an investigation of the bank.

ERICSSON

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said revenue at its carrier business, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson, rose 21.4 percent in 2015 on strong demand for 4G telecommunication equipment as the Chinese group posted its biggest annual revenue growth since 2008.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker said overnight it had received three new orders: a 200 megawatt (MW) contract in the United States and 48 MW and 27 MW orders in China and Spain respectively.

SWEDISH INDUSTRIALS

Sweden's main industrial unions and employers said late on Thursday they had reached a one-year deal that will give workers pay rises of 2.2 percent. The agreement covers around 600,000 workers and is a bellwether for wage-setting nationally.

