NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 9

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
TRELLEBORG
The Swedish industrial rubber firm said on Monday it is acquiring Czech specialty tyre maker CGS Holding for approximately 10.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.25 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Oil, a unit in the Danish conglomerate, has agreed to acquire half of Africa Oil Corporation's shares in three onshore exploration licences in Kenya and a further two in Ethiopia.
Separately, Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Saturday it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA and A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based container liner.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.