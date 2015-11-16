NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Monday:
ERICSSON, CISCO
The two companies have not discussed a merger or an
acquisition by Cisco of Ericsson, the Swedish mobile network
equipment maker said on Monday.
Earlier this month the two agreed a business and technology
partnership aimed at generating $1 billion in extra revenues for
each company by 2018.
"The talks leading up to the partnership announcement
have been ongoing for a year and there have not been any
discussions whatsoever on a merger or an acquisition," Ericsson
CEO Hans Vestberg said in a statement.
Ericsson's U.S. depository receipts surged on
Friday after Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said Cisco
was looking to buy Ericsson.
Cisco denied the report.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms; Editing by Simon Johnson)
))