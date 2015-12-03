NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 3

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian firm, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, launched new cost cuts on Thursday to combat a sharp decline in prices triggered by an oversupply of metal from China.

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm confirmed it has received $30 million, which is to be shared pro-rata with its partner Genel Energy, as a partial payment for oil exported from the Tawke field by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING, SEADRILL

The offshore driller, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Seadrill, said it had reached an agreement with the Jurong Shipyard to delay the delivery of a drilling rig.

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) preliminary fell by almost 60 percent year-on-year to 16,600 units in November, the lowest order level in more than three years, ACT Research said in a statement dated on Wednesday.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker said it will expand its partnership with U.S. retailer Jared, which will upgrade about 200 stores to include enhanced Pandora branding.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major said it aims to drill for oil and gas in the Arctic Barents Sea in 2017, in a statement announcing it had applied for acreage.

The Norwegian government is expected to announce the outcome of the 23rd licencing round on the country's continental shelf by mid-2016.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)