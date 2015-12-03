NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 3

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Thursday:
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian firm, one of the world's largest aluminium
producers, launched new cost cuts on Thursday to combat a sharp
decline in prices triggered by an oversupply of metal from
China.
DNO
The Norwegian oil firm confirmed it has received $30
million, which is to be shared pro-rata with its partner Genel
Energy, as a partial payment for oil exported from the Tawke
field by the Kurdistan Regional Government.
NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING, SEADRILL
The offshore driller, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Seadrill,
said it had reached an agreement with the Jurong Shipyard to
delay the delivery of a drilling rig.
VOLVO
North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) preliminary fell
by almost 60 percent year-on-year to 16,600 units in November,
the lowest order level in more than three years, ACT Research
said in a statement dated on Wednesday.
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker said it will expand its
partnership with U.S. retailer Jared, which will upgrade about
200 stores to include enhanced Pandora branding.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major said it aims to drill for oil and
gas in the Arctic Barents Sea in 2017, in a statement announcing
it had applied for acreage.
The Norwegian government is expected to announce the outcome
of the 23rd licencing round on the country's continental shelf
by mid-2016.
