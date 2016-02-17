NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 17

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

Mobile firm Vimpelcom, in which Telenor is a major shareholder, said on Wednesday it had held discussions with U.S. and Dutch authorities over its business in Uzbekistan, at the centre of a corruption probe in the U.S., Netherlands and Norway.

These discussions, Vimpelcom said, have resulted in prospective settlements and the company's acknowledgement of certain violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Dutch laws and will pay fines within previously disclosed provision.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian firm, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, cut its 2016 forecast for aluminium global demand, including China, to 3-4 percent from 4-5 percent previously, as it reported quarterly earnings that beat forecasts on Wednesday.

KONECRANES

China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co said on Wednesday it was committed to proceed with its $3 billion offer for Terex Corp -- a rival bid to Terex' proposed acquisition of Finland's Konecranes.

Zoomlion said it was confident that it would receive the necessary regulatory approvals. Sources have told Reuters that Zoomlion's approach could be blocked by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer said it expected a tight market balance this year, with global supply expected to decline by some 3 percent.

It said its operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 837 million crowns ($97.07 million) in the fourth quarter, against preliminary earnings announced last month of 850 million crowns.

DET NORSKE

The Norwegian oil firm repeated in 2016 outlook guidance as it reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) that were above expectations in the fourth quarter.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer said it would not pay a dividend for 2015 but planned to pay one for this year as it reported fourth-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 8.6224 Norwegian crowns)