NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 18

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OPERA SOFTWARE

A Chinese consortium of internet firms has failed to take over Norwegian online browser and advertising company Opera Software in an agreed $1.24 billion deal due to the lack of regulatory approval, Opera said on Monday.

As an alternative, the consortium, which includes search and security business Qihoo 360 Technology Co and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co, a distributor of online and mobile games, has agreed to take over certain parts of Opera's consumer business, including its browser and app operations, for $600 million, Opera said.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group is due to report second-quarter results at 0945 GMT. Core profit is seen down 21 percent in a Reuters poll.

SANDVIK

The engineering group is due to report second-quarter earnings at 1130 GMT. Core profit is seen down 14 percent.

