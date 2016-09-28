NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 28

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and
other factors on Wednesday:
ABB
Activist shareholder Cevian wants to break up Swiss
engineering group ABB's Power Grids business and sell
it in parts to strategic buyers, Swedish newspaper Dagens
Industri reported, citing unnamed sources.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group said on late Tuesday it
has appointed Klaus Rud Sejling as new chief executive for its
logistics subsidiary Damco from Oct 1. He will replace Hanne B.
Sorensen.
VOLVO
AB Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said the group had a "solid
plan" for its bus division when asked in Dagens Industri
interview from Hannover truck show about rumours it could sell
the unit, and pointed to strong synergies with its core trucks
business.
KONE
The Finnish elevator maker said it was keeping its strategic
and financial targets as well as business outlook for 2016
unchanged as it issued a statement ahead of its capital markets
day later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm
newsrooms)