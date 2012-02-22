Nordion says in talks on medical isotope project

* New method could eliminate need for aging reactors

TORONTO, Feb 22 Nordion Inc, a major producer of medical isotopes, said on Wednesday it is in talks with researchers who say they have developed a new method to produce a crucial isotope without the need for nuclear reactors.

A lead scientist on the project at TRIUMF, a physics lab in Vancouver, said on Tuesday that Nordion was one of several companies in talks on commercializing the new method to create technetium-99m, used in medical imaging.

The new method does not involve reactors or Nordion's existing manufacturing process.

But while the researchers are pushing their method as a simpler, less expensive way to meet global demand for the isotope, Nordion characterized the innovation as a way to supplement production.

It said that new nuclear reactors were the best way to ensure a long-term supply of isotopes, used in a variety of medical procedures, including cancer and heart treatments.

"We have a long-standing history of collaboration with TRIUMF. As they have publicly disclosed, TRIUMF has approached Nordion with respect to this early stage development project," Nordion spokeswoman Tamra Benjamin said in a statement.

The company would not comment further on the discussions, saying its relationships with the lab are confidential.

Technetium-99m, often used to diagnose cardiac problems, is now most commonly created as another isotope, molybdenum-99, decays.

Researchers at TRIUMF say their method would produce technetium-99m without using molybdenum-99, which is mainly produced at nuclear reactors using enriched uranium.

Their new method uses cyclotrons, devices already installed in many research hospitals to produce other types of isotopes.

Ottawa-based Nordion is one of the world's largest suppliers of molybdenum-99. Its raw materials come from an aging nuclear reactor at Chalk River, Ontario, one of the few reactors in the world that produces the substance on a commercial scale.

Canada closed the facility due to safety concerns in fall of 2007 and again from May 2009 to August 2010, causing a worldwide shortage of the isotopes, encouraging many of Nordion's customers to diversify suppliers. Nordion is still feeling the aftereffects of the shutdowns in the form of lower prices.

The 54-year-old Chalk River reactor has been licensed to operate until 2016, but its future beyond then has not been decided. If the Vancouver researchers' method were to be approved by regulators and widely used, the Chalk River facility would not be needed to produce isotopes.

Government-owned Atomic Energy of Canada (AECL) had once planned to replace the reactor as part of a project with Nordion, then called MDS Inc. New "MAPLE" reactors were built but did not work as specified, and in 2008 the government cancelled the project.

Nordion is now locked in a legal fight over whether AECL is contractually required to complete a new facility.

"We continue to believe that the MAPLE project remains the best long term solution for current and future isotope supply for the global medical community," said Benjamin.