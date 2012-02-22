Nordion says in talks on medical isotope project

* New method could eliminate need for aging reactors
* Researchers have approached Nordion on project
* Nordion says new reactors still needed
TORONTO, Feb 22 Nordion Inc, a
major producer of medical isotopes, said on Wednesday it is in
talks with researchers who say they have developed a new method
to produce a crucial isotope without the need for nuclear
reactors.
A lead scientist on the project at TRIUMF, a physics lab in
Vancouver, said on Tuesday that Nordion was one of several
companies in talks on commercializing the new method to create
technetium-99m, used in medical imaging.
The new method does not involve reactors or
Nordion's existing manufacturing process.
But while the researchers are pushing their method as a
simpler, less expensive way to meet global demand for the
isotope, Nordion characterized the innovation as a way to
supplement production.
It said that new nuclear reactors were the best way to
ensure a long-term supply of isotopes, used in a variety of
medical procedures, including cancer and heart treatments.
"We have a long-standing history of collaboration with
TRIUMF. As they have publicly disclosed, TRIUMF has approached
Nordion with respect to this early stage development project,"
Nordion spokeswoman Tamra Benjamin said in a statement.
The company would not comment further on the discussions,
saying its relationships with the lab are confidential.
Technetium-99m, often used to diagnose cardiac problems, is
now most commonly created as another isotope, molybdenum-99,
decays.
Researchers at TRIUMF say their method would produce
technetium-99m without using molybdenum-99, which is mainly
produced at nuclear reactors using enriched uranium.
Their new method uses cyclotrons, devices already installed
in many research hospitals to produce other types of isotopes.
Ottawa-based Nordion is one of the world's largest suppliers
of molybdenum-99. Its raw materials come from an aging nuclear
reactor at Chalk River, Ontario, one of the few reactors in the
world that produces the substance on a commercial scale.
Canada closed the facility due to safety concerns in fall of
2007 and again from May 2009 to August 2010, causing a worldwide
shortage of the isotopes, encouraging many of Nordion's
customers to diversify suppliers. Nordion is still feeling the
aftereffects of the shutdowns in the form of lower prices.
The 54-year-old Chalk River reactor has been licensed to
operate until 2016, but its future beyond then has not been
decided. If the Vancouver researchers' method were to be
approved by regulators and widely used, the Chalk River facility
would not be needed to produce isotopes.
Government-owned Atomic Energy of Canada (AECL) had once
planned to replace the reactor as part of a project with
Nordion, then called MDS Inc. New "MAPLE" reactors were built
but did not work as specified, and in 2008 the government
cancelled the project.
Nordion is now locked in a legal fight over whether AECL is
contractually required to complete a new facility.
"We continue to believe that the MAPLE project remains the
best long term solution for current and future isotope supply
for the global medical community," said Benjamin.