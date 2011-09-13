UPDATE 1-Nordion posts Q3 profit as isotope sales surge

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Nordion Inc NDN.TO NDZ.N, one of the world's largest suppliers of medical isotopes, reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, as medical isotopes revenue rose 80 percent.
Earnings from continuing operations were $4.7 million, or 7 cents a share, in the company's first third quarter, ended July 31, compared with a year-earlier loss of $8.7 million, or 13 cents a share.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 39 percent to $66.8 million.
Medical isotopes revenue for the quarter came in at $21.4 million, compared with $11.9 million last year.
Nordian's shares were up 1 percent in after-hours trade, after closing at C$8.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
