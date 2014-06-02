Sterigenics bumps up bid for isotope maker Nordion to $805 mln

June 2 U.S. based Sterigenics International boosted its takeover bid for Canadian medical isotope producer Nordion Inc to $805 million, Ottawa-based Nordion said on Monday, after the previous offer failed to attract enough shareholder support.

Sterigenics has agreed to pay $13 in cash per Nordion share, up from its previous offer of $12.25. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)