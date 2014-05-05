Sterigenics raises Nordion buyout offer to $758 mln

May 5 Canadian medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc said on Monday that Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, increased its offer price to $758 million from $727 million.

Nordion shareholders will now be entitled to a cash consideration of $12.25 per share, up 50 cents per share from the earlier offer made on March 28. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)