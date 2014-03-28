版本:
Sterigenics to buy isotope supplier Nordion for $727 mln

March 28 Sterilization services provider Sterigenics will buy Canadian medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc for $727 million.

The offer of $11.75 per share represents a 12 percent premium to Nordion's closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the companies said. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
