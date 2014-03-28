UPDATE 1-Isotope supplier Nordion to go private in $727 mln deal

(Adds details from statement and comments from analyst and CEOs
of Nordion and Sterigenics)
March 28 Sterigenics, a sterilization services
provider owned by private equity firm GTCR LLC, will buy
Canadian medical isotopes supplier Nordion Inc
for $727 million.
The offer of $11.75 per share represents a 12 percent
premium to Nordion's closing price on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, the companies said.
"That's basically what our fair value was (for Nordion), so
we think they're getting a fair price," Morningstar analyst
David Krempa said.
Nordion's U.S.-listed stock trades at 8.3 times forward
earnings, a slight discount to the sector median of 11.4.
Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of
molybdenum-99, an isotope used in medical imaging, and the
company depends on raw material from an ageing Atomic Energy of
Canada Ltd (AECL) facility in Chalk River, Ontario.
A medical isotope is a radioactive substance used mainly to
diagnose illness.
The Canadian government said earlier on Friday it would
remove the 25-percent foreign investment cap on Nordion in cases
that are deemed to be of net benefit to Canada, under
legislation introduced on Friday.
Spokespersons for Industry Minister James Moore, who would
have to approve the purchase for it to go forward, did not
immediately respond to queries as to whether Moore knew of
Sterigenics' interest before the bill was introduced or whether
he considered its takeover was of net benefit to Canada.
Ottawa-based Nordion hired advisers Jefferies & Co in early
2013 to examine options for its future, and the sale to
Sterigenics would mark the completion of that review, said
Nordion Chief Executive Steve West.
Deerfield, Illinois-based Sterigenics provides outsourced
contract sterilization services to the medical, pharmaceuticals,
food safety and speciality materials industries.
"Our focus is to ensure a stable long-term source of
Cobalt-60 that will maintain customer confidence in the future
availability and growth of gamma sterilization," said Michael
Mulhern, chief executive of Sterigenics.
Cobalt-60 emits high energy gamma rays that are used to
eliminate harmful organisms in a variety of products.
Upon closing of the deal, expected in the second half of
2014, Nordion will operate as a standalone company.
Stikeman Elliott LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom LLP were Nordion's legal counsel. Gowling Lafleur Henderson
LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were counsel to Sterigenics.
Nordion's shares have risen as much as 23 percent in the
last three months to Friday's close of $10.41 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore, Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg and Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Maju Samuel)