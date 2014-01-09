UPDATE 1-Isotope supplier Nordion posts smaller-than-expected profit

By Rod Nickel
Jan 9 Nordion Inc , a Canadian
supplier of medical isotopes, reported a quarterly profit on
Thursday versus a year-ago loss, but results still missed Wall
Street estimates.
The Ottawa-based company, which had launched a strategic
review a year ago, said it expected 2014 revenues to rise 10
percent to 15 percent in its sterilization technologies segment
and jump 30 percent to 40 percent from medical isotopes.
Net earnings were $56.3 million, or 91 cents a share, for
the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with the year-earlier
loss of $43.5 million, or 70 cents a share, which was partly due
to a litigation charge.
Excluding certain items, earnings fell 44 percent to $9.4
million, or 15 cents per share, from $16.8 million, or 27 cents
a share.
On that basis, analysts expected earnings of 18 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 31 percent to $51.3 million, slightly below the
expected $51.69 million.