Nordion posts 3rd-quarter profit

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc posted a quarterly profit, helped by growth in its Targeted Therapies segment.
Net earnings for the third quarter were $12.3 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $67.1 million. Targeted Therapies revenue increased 15 percent to $15.3 million.
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.