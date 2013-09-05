Medical isotope maker Nordion's profit jumps due to gain from unit sale

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sept 5 Canada's Nordion Inc, a provider of isotopes used in medical imaging, reported a huge jump in third-quarter profit after it recorded an after-tax gain of about $182 million on the sale of its targeted therapies business.
Net profit rose to $180.4 million, or $2.91 per share, from $12.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $71.7 million.
Nordion completed in July the sale of its targeted therapies division, which includes the liver cancer therapy TheraSphere, to British health care company BTG Plc.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook