UPDATE 1-Nordion shareholders back $805 mln takeover by Sterigenics

June 6
By Rod Nickel
June 6 Shareholders of Canadian medical isotope
supplier Nordion Inc voted on Friday to support a
friendly $805 million takeover offer by U.S.-based Sterigenics
International, clearing a major hurdle facing the deal.
More than 76 percent of votes cast by shareholders backed
the offer, satisfying a requirement for two-thirds support,
Nordion Chairman Bill Anderson said during the company's annual
and special meeting in Ottawa.
Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of
molybdenum-99, an isotope used in medical imaging. To get its
raw material, Nordion depends on an aging nuclear reactor run by
state-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd (AECL) in Chalk River,
Ontario. But AECL will not produce reactor-based medical
isotopes beyond 2016 and Nordion does not have an alternative
supply.
The company announced a strategic review process in January
2013.
Sterigenics, a sterilization services provider owned by
private equity firm GTCR LLC, has twice raised its buyout offer
for Nordion from its original $727 million bid in reaction to an
unnamed third party's interest in buying the company.
Sterigenics has agreed to pay $13 in cash for each Nordion
share. Shares of Nordion were up 0.3 percent at C$13.95 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2014.
The sale is subject to regulatory approvals, including an
Investment Canada review to determine if it is of net benefit to
Canada. It also requires approval of legislation that the
Canadian government introduced in March to remove a 25 percent
cap on foreign investment in Nordion.
Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Peter Galloway)