UPDATE 2-Medical isotope maker Nordion explores alternatives

* Hires Jefferies & Co as adviser for strategic review
* Suspended dividend in September after arbitration loss
* Dispute with supplier AECL moves into court
Jan 28 Canada's Nordion Inc, a major
provider of medical isotopes, said on Monday it has hired
advisers to examine options for its future, sending its shares
sharply higher.
The company said no decision had been made on a deal and it
intends to continue with planned business activities during the
strategic review.
Jefferies & Company will advise the company in the review.
Nordion suspended its dividend in September after an
arbitration panel rejected its claim for damages from its main
supplier, state-owned Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.
Nordion is one of the world's leading producers of
molybdenum-99, which is used in medical imaging, and it depends
on raw material from AECL's ageing facility in Chalk River,
Ontario. The plant has been operating since 1957, and while it
is licensed to operate until 2016, its future beyond that is
unclear.
The company had hoped to force AECL to pay damages or
complete two new reactors that would have ensured a long-term
supply of the radioactive material it needs.
Nordion has not given up that objective, and on Jan. 18 it
filed an amended statement of claim against AECL in the Ontario
Superior Court of Justice, seeking damages of $243.5 million for
negligence and breach of the agreement on isotope production.
The company may be required to pay some of AECL's
arbitration costs. It said in December that AECL put the
arbitration cost at $46 million.
Nordion, which has also been looking for another source of
moly-99, terminated a supply agreement with a subsidiary of
Russia's State Atomic Energy Corp in October and said it would
begin talks with a related Russian source.
But even if the negotiations result in a new deal, Nordion
would obtain less material than previously thought, the company
said then.
The stock rose 13.7 percent to C$7.31 in early trading on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prior to Monday's gains, the shares
had fallen 41 percent from a year-high of C$10.86 in September.
Nordion, which reorganized its business into two distinct
units in September, also reported a fourth-quarter loss of $43.5
million, or 70 cents per share, compared with a profit of $6.9
million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted to exclude restructuring charges, arbitration and
legal fees and other items, the company earned 34 cents per
share, up from 30 cents a year earlier.
Revenue remained flat at $74.7 million. Nordion expects
medical isotopes revenue to decline 20 percent in fiscal 2013.