版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Nordson shrs up 13.7 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Aug 20 Nordson Corp : * Shares were up 13.7 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

