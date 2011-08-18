UPDATE 1-Nordson Q3 misses Street, sees weak Q4

* Q3 adj $0.81 $ vs est $0.89

* Q3 rev $312 mln vs est $323.5 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $315-$327 mln vs est $329.2 mln

* Sees Q4 shr $0.77-$0.84

Aug 18 Precision dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp posted lower-than-expected third-quarter results and forecast a weak fourth quarter hurt by slowing order growth, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trade.

The company said orders in the 12-week period ended August 14 grew 6 percent, compared with a 30 percent growth in the comparable period last year. Backlog was up 20 percent at the end of the third quarter to about $176 million.

The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 77-84 cents a share, inclusive of a 2-cent restructuring charge, on revenue of $315-$327 million.

Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 91 cents on revenue of $329.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $56.55 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $55.33 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents a share, as sales rose grew 12 percent to $312 million.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter earnings of 89 cents a share on sales of $323.5 million.

Nordson's products are used in the automotive, bookbinding, food and beverage, furniture, medical, packaging and semiconductor industries.

Shares of the company were trading at $36.00 after the bell Thursday, after closing at $41.29 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)