UPDATE 1-Nordson 1st qtr beats Wall Street view

Feb 23 - Nordson Corp, which makes precision
dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods,
posted better-than-expected quarterly results boosted by
acquisitions, and forecast a strong second quarter.
The company expects second-quarter earnings of 83 cents to
91 cents a share on sales of $313 million to $326 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 77 cents a share on
revenue of $316.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last year, the company had bought privately held peer Value
Plastics Inc for $250 million and packaging equipment maker
Verbruggen to expand product offerings.
Nordson's products are used in the appliance, automotive,
bookbinding, electronics, food and beverage, furniture, medical,
packaging and semiconductor industries.
November-January net income fell to $38.3 million, or 58
cents a share, from $45.9 million, or 67 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents a share.
Sales rose 2 percent to $276 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents a share on
revenue of $274.1 million.
Shares of the Westlake, Ohio-based company closed at $50.95
on Thursday on the Nasdaq.