Nordson 4th-qtr rev forecast tops estimates

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 Nordson Corp, which makes dispensing machines used in manufacturing of consumer goods, reported a higher third-quarter profit and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations.
The company forecast revenue of between $408 million and $422 million in the current quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $391.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $66.7 million, or $1.03 per share, from $56.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Nordson earned $1.06 per share.
Revenue rose about 22 percent to $379.9 million.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.