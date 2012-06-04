UPDATE 1-Nordson to buy Xaloy Superior Holdings for $200 mln

June 4 Nordson Corp will buy Xaloy
Superior Holdings Inc for $200 million, to expand its offering
to flexible packaging and plastic processing markets.
Xaloy Superior makes melt delivery components for injection
and extrusion machinery in the global plastic processing
industry.
Nordson, which makes precision dispensing machines used in
manufacturing of consumer goods, said it expects the transaction
to close in its third quarter and the deal will likely add to
its earnings in the first full year of operation.
Xaloy, which has operations in the U.S., Germany and
Thailand, will operate as part of Nordson's Adhesive Dispensing
Systems segment, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson closed at $50.12 on
the Nasdaq on Monday. They were flat in extended trading.