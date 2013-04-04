Finland allows Nord Stream to study pipeline expansion

HELSINKI, April 4 Finland's government on Thursday granted gas pipeline firm Nord Stream permission to study the Baltic Sea bed in Finland's economic zone for the possible extension of the subsea gas line from Russia to western Europe.

Nord Stream operates two gas pipelines from Russia to Germany with a total annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres.

It plans to study the sea bed this year and next to find suitable routes for one or two new pipelines it may build, said Nord Stream spokeswoman Minna Sundelin.

"It could take a couple of years," she said, when asked when Nord Stream's owners were due to decide on building the extension.

She added Nord Stream has applied for study permits also from other Baltic Sea countries.

In December Estonia's government rejected Nord Stream's request to survey the sea bed in its waters.

Russia's Gazprom owns 51 percent of Nord Stream, while German companies Wintershall and E.ON each hold 15.5 percent, and France's GDF Suez and Dutch firm Gasunie each have 9 percent.

With Nord Stream Gazprom has been able to bypass countries such as Ukraine and Belarus while delivering gas to the European Union. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Keiron Henderson)