版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 23:52 BJT

Nordstrom to sell Web-based Bonobos' clothes

April 12 Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc will sell clothes by men's trouser brand Bonobos at its stores and on line beginning in April, the companies said.

Bonobos, which was launched in 2007 as an online retailer, also said it was closing a $16.4 million investment round by Nordstrom and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"We understand there are people who still want to touch and feel clothing before they purchase. We realized we needed help expanding beyond our web-only roots," said Andy Dunn, founder and CEO of Bonobos.

In February, Nordstrom acquired HauteLook, an online retailer that specializes in flash sales of designer clothes and accessories.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐