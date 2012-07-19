Nordstrom heading to Canada with four locations-report

* Will be in four Cadillac Fairview malls
* Nordstrom has been looking for Canadian locations
July 19 Upscale department store operator
Nordstrom Inc will enter Canada with four locations in
malls in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa, Canada's Globe
and Mail newspaper said on Thursday, citing industry sources.
Seattle-based Nordstrom has said it was interested in the
Canadian market, but it did not lay out specific plans.
The Globe said the four stores will be in Vancouver's
Pacific Centre, Calgary's Chinook Centre, Ottawa's Rideau Centre
and Toronto's Sherway Gardens.
All four malls are operated by commercial real estate
heavyweight Cadillac Fairview, owned by the Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan.
Nordstrom operates about 120 department stores and 110 lower
priced Rack stores in the United States.
Its arrival would make it one of a number of U.S. retailers
expanding in Canada, lured by a relatively resilient economy and
customers who are often already familiar with U.S. brands.
Discount retailer Target Corp will open its first
125 Canadian locations in 2013, starting in March or April.
Neither Nordstrom nor Cadillac Fairview could immediately be
reached for comment.