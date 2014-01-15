Nordstrom to take over flagship Sears space in Toronto

TORONTO Jan 15 Nordstrom Inc, is
opening a store in the heart of Canada's largest city in fall
2016, the U.S. luxury retailer said on Wednesday, taking over
the flagship space soon to be vacated by Sears Canada Inc
.
The Seattle-based company will open a three-level,
213,000-square-foot full-line department store at Toronto Eaton
Centre, one of the top tourist attractions in the city and
minutes from Canada's financial center. The store will be
Nordstrom's sixth in Canada, with construction set to begin in
March.
Nordstrom opens its first Canadian store in Calgary this
fall.
Struggling Sears announced last October that it was closing
its flagship location along with four other stores in a C$400
million ($365.66 million) deal. The lease termination freed up
highly coveted commercial real estate, with Nordstrom a leading
candidate to take over the space.