Nordstrom delaying Rack store openings in Canada until 2017

March 21 Nordstrom Inc is postponing the
opening of its discount Rack stores in Canada until 2017, to
focus on the launch of its full-line department stores there,
its first department stores abroad.
The Seattle-based upscale retailer had initially planned to
start opening Rack stores in Canada next year. But Nordstrom
said on Friday it has its hands full preparing to open six
Canadian department stores, starting with a location in Calgary
this autumn, and with a five-year, $1 billion technology
upgrade.
"Given everything on our plate in both the U.S. and Canada
and the complexity of it, we thought, let's work on getting the
(Canadian) full-line stores up and running to the best of our
ability first," Nordstrom spokeswoman Brooke White told Reuters.
Nordstrom said altering its computer systems and
distribution for its first international expansion was proving
to be more complex than expected, despite the similarities
between the U.S. and Canadian markets.
The change in plans for Nordstrom comes soon after discount
retailer Target Corp reported a nearly $1 billion (U.S.)
operating loss in Canada for 2013, with more losses forecast
this year after a bungled entry there.
Rack stores, which offer lower-priced designer merchandise
made specifically for the chain as well as clearance items from
the Nordstrom stores, have been key to Nordstrom's results.
Comparable sales at Rack rose 2.7 percent last year, compared
with a 2.1 percent decrease at the full-line stores.
Nordstrom estimates there is room for as many as 20 Rack
stores in Canada and 10 full-line department stores.
Nordstrom will face competition from fellow U.S. luxury
chain Saks Fifth Avenue, which will open a store in downtown
Toronto next year. Saks is part of Hudson's Bay Co.
The news of the Rack store delays was first reported by the
Globe and Mail.
