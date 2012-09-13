Nordstrom to start retailing in Canada from fall 2014

Sept 13 Upscale U.S. department store operator
Nordstrom Inc said it will enter Canada with four stores
in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, starting 2014.
Seattle-based Nordstrom said the stores will be leased by
commercial real-estate company Cadillac Fairview.
The first store is expected to open in the fall of 2014 in
Calgary and the fourth in the fall of 2016 in Toronto.
The company named Karen McKibbin president of Nordstrom
Canada. McKibbin, who has been with Nordstrom for 27 years, was
most recently vice president and regional manager of Northern
California and Hawaii.
Nordstrom operates 117 full-line stores and 113 lower-priced
Rack stores in the United States.