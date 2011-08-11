UPDATE 1-Nordstrom raises profit, sales outlook

* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs year-ago $0.66

* Now sees FY 2011 EPS $2.95-$3.10 vs $3.05 Street View

* Now sees FY 2011 comp sales up 4 pct-6 pct

* Shares up 3.6 percent in after-hours trading

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Upscale retailer Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) raised its full-year profit and same-store sales outlook, and reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit that was helped by more full-price selling.

Its shares rose nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Nordstrom said it now expects fiscal 2011 earnings per share of between $2.95 and $3.10, compared with an earlier range of $2.80 to $2.95. That compares with $3.05 expected on average by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The department store chain said it now expects fiscal 2011 sales at stores open at least one year to rise 4 percent to 6 percent, up from an earlier range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

Nordstrom's net income for the quarter, ended on July 30, rose 19.9 percent to to $175 million, or 80 cents per share. That beat Wall Street expectations of 74 cents per share.

As previously reported, total retail sales were up 12.4 percent to $2.72 billion, while sales at stores open at least one year increased 7.3 percent.

Shares were up $1.52 to $43.85 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)