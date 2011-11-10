UPDATE 1-Nordstrom full year profit outlook below St view

Nov 10 Upscale department store operator
Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) did not raise the upper end of its full
year profit forecast even as it reported a jump in sales and
profit in the third quarter, and its shares fell more than 3
percent.
Nordstrom now expects fiscal 2011 earnings of $3.05 per
share to $3.10 per share, from an earlier range of $2.95 per
share and $3.10 per share.
That compares with $3.14 per share expected on average by
Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The department store chain said it now expects fiscal 2011
sales at stores open at least one year to rise about 6 percent,
up from an earlier range of 4 to 6 percent.
Nordstrom's net income for the quarter, ended on Oct. 29,
rose to $127 million, or 59 cents per share, from $119 million,
or 53 cents a year earlier. That was in line with Wall Street
expectations.
As previously reported, same-store sales rose 7.9 percent
compared with the same period in fiscal 2010.
Shares were down $1.62 to $48 in after hours trading.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric,
Phil Berlowitz)