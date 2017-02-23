Nordstrom's quarterly sales rise 2.4 pct

Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4
percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's
off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up
3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $201 million, or $1.15 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $180 million, or
$1 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales increased to $4.24 billion from $4.14 billion.
The retailer came under fire from U.S. President Donald
Trump this month for saying that it would stop selling his
daughter Ivanka Trump's apparel, citing a drop in demand.
