版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 08:11 BJT

Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report

Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The department store operator will be reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory could remain for now, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment and Nordstrom did not respond to requests seeking comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐