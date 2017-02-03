版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 10:26 BJT

UPDATE 1-Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand-Bloomberg report

(Adds Nordstrom's comment)

Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The department store operator will be reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory could remain for now, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

Nordstrom decided not to buy the Ivanka Trump brand for this season based on the brand's performance, a Nordstrom spokesperson said.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru,; editing by Grant McCool and Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐