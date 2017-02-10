UPDATE 5-Trump adviser Conway draws ethics complaints for touting Ivanka Trump products

(Adds sales data on Ivanka Trump products, paragraphs 6-7)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON Feb 9 Senior White House adviser
Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism from a top Republican
lawmaker and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her
position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's
daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping
them.
Federal ethics rules prohibit executive branch employees
from using their positions to endorse products or for the
private gain of friends. The law does not apply to the
president.
"Go buy Ivanka's stuff ... I'm going to go get some myself
today," Conway told Fox News in an interview from the White
House. "I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it
today, everybody."
On Wednesday, President Trump attacked department store
chain Nordstrom Inc for dropping his daughter's
products, drawing intense criticism for using a White House
twitter platform to intervene in a commercial matter involving
his family's business ties.
Nordstrom said it dropped the brand for its poor
performance.
Online sales of Ivanka Trump branded products fell 26
percent in January 2017 compared to the same period a year
earlier, according to retail analytics firm Slice Intelligence
which shared its findings with Reuters. The company analyzed
data from e-mail receipts of over 4 million U.S. online
shoppers.
The data also showed sales of the Ivanka Trump brand
declined in the second half of 2016 at all online retailers
including Amazon.com Inc, which sells most of the
brand's merchandise. In-store sales of the Ivanka Trump brand
was not available.
Republican Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of
Representatives Oversight committee, told The Associated Press
Conway's promotion of the brand was "clearly over the line,
unacceptable."
Chaffetz spokeswoman M.J. Henshaw confirmed his comments.
The non-profit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in
Washington and Public Citizen filed complaints with the Office
of Government Ethics (OGE) and the White House Counsel's Office.
"It's a violation of the rule," Norman Eisen, who served as
an ethics adviser to Democratic President Barack Obama, told
MSNBC. "It's a serious matter."
The top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee, Elijah Cummings, called on the committee to
refer the matter to the OGE for potential disciplinary action.
The OGE did not respond to requests for comment.
Chaffetz said that he and Cummings were going to send a
joint letter to the White House and the OGE, according to a
tweet by NBC News' Capitol Hill producer.
"That was wrong, wrong, wrong. It is wholly unacceptable no
if, ands or buts about it," Chaffetz said of Conway's comments,
according to the NBC producer.
NBC reported that Chaffetz said, "It should have never
happened and they better learn this lesson very quick." He said
he was not sure what the remedy was or if his committee would
have a hearing looking into the matter, but this letter and
referral "is a first step."
Asked at a press briefing on Thursday if Conway had crossed
an ethical line, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said,
"She has been counseled on that subject, and that's it."
Ivanka Trump had said she would step away from her company
when her father took office in the White House.
President Trump has pledged to ensure that products sold in
America are actually manufactured on U.S. soil, but a New York
Times report in December found that many of Ivanka Trump branded
products were made in China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Ivanka Trump's company declined to comment where her goods
were manufactured.
(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, Doina Chiacu
and Susan Cornwell in Washington, Angela Moon in New York;
editing by Toni Reinhold and Bernard Orr)