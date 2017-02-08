Trump criticizes Nordstrom after store reportedly curbs deal with Ivanka Trump

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
WASHINGTON Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.
Bloomberg reported last week that the retailer was winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.
"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.