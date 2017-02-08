Trump criticizes Nordstrom after store reportedly curbs deal with Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON Feb 8 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Nordstrom Inc for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.

Bloomberg reported last week that the retailer was winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

